Verdict expected today in trial of Linda O'Leary, accused in fatal boat crash
Published
A verdict is expected today in the trial of Linda O'Leary, charged in a boat crash that killed two people in central Ontario two years ago.Full Article
Published
A verdict is expected today in the trial of Linda O'Leary, charged in a boat crash that killed two people in central Ontario two years ago.Full Article
A verdict is expected today in the trial of Linda O'Leary, charged in a boat crash that killed two people in central Ontario two..