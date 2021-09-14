The Wombles have been revealed as Boris Johnson's environmental advocates in the run up to major climate change talks this November in Glasgow.Full Article
Wombles chosen as PM's green ambassadors to champion COP26 climate change summit
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Wombles to champion Boris Johnson's green message ahead of COP26 climate change summit
The Wombles have joined a government campaign to promote eco-friendly living ahead of major climate change talks this November in..
Sky News