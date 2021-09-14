A former Florida nurse faces prison time after threatening Vice President Kamala Harris
Published
A former Florida nurse faces five years in prison after releasing videos telling Vice President Kamala Harris "you are going to die."
Published
A former Florida nurse faces five years in prison after releasing videos telling Vice President Kamala Harris "you are going to die."
Hollywood is showing today, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, that they will #NeverForget when the Twin Towers..
Vice President Kamala Harris gave a solemn speech at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, PA in which she reflected on..