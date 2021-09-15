PM set to reshuffle Cabinet - who could be in and out?
Published
The prime minister is set to reshuffle his Cabinet today, a Downing Street source has said.Full Article
Published
The prime minister is set to reshuffle his Cabinet today, a Downing Street source has said.Full Article
Downing Street has confirmed that the Prime Minister will sack and move Ministers on Wednesday.
Taliban leaders allegedly had a major brawl regarding who did the most to secure the victory in Afghanistan. Veuer’s Maria..