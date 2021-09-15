California governor survives attempt to remove him from office after COVID scandal
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
California Gov Gavin Newsom Easily Beats Recall Attempt
*T*he results of California’s gubernatorial recall election are in and Gavin Newsom’s job (and the state’s Democratic Senate..
The Wrap
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom survives recall attempt
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday defeated a recall aimed at kicking him out of office early. He framed the contest as part..
USATODAY.com