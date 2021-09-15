Williamson sacked and Raab demoted as PM reshuffles his cabinet
Published
Gavin Williamson has been sacked as education secretary in a cabinet reshuffle that has also seen Dominic Raab removed from the Foreign Office.Full Article
Published
Gavin Williamson has been sacked as education secretary in a cabinet reshuffle that has also seen Dominic Raab removed from the Foreign Office.Full Article
Gavin Williamson has been removed as education secretary and Robert Buckland has gone as justice secretary as the prime minister..