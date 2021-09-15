North Korea missile tests were by new 'railway-borne' system, state media says
Missiles fired by North Korea as were tests of a new "railway-borne missile system", according to the state news agency KCNA.Full Article
North Korea claims it successfully test-fired new long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, according to the country’s..
North Korea test-fired a new long-range cruise missile over the weekend. Today, the state media reported the incident, calling it a..