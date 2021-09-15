Care homes could face "catastrophic shortages" unless the government scraps its vaccination deadline for the sector's workers, a union has warned.Full Article
Mandatory vaccination for care workers is 'damaging a sector already on its knees'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Greece launches mandatory testing for unvaccinated workers
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece on Monday introduced mandatory weekly testing for all unvaccinated workers as it struggles to boost..
SeattlePI.com
Care home workers warn of ‘mass exodus’ over mandatory jabs
Vaccination ruling for England threatens to exacerbate staff shortages, say sector chiefs
FT.com