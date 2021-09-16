Lismore and Albury to return to lockdown as NSW records 1,351 new COVID-19 cases
The regional LGAs of Lismore and Albury will go into a seven-day lockdown from 6pm on Thursday after testing showed new cases in those areas.Full Article
The regional LGAs of Lismore and Albury will go into a seven-day lockdown from 6pm tonight after testing showed a rise in cases in..
A plan was announced for gyms, hospitality venues and hairdressers to reopen to the fully vaccinated by the end of October.