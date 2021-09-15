Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines in new defence deal with the US and Britain
Published
Australian, US and UK leaders made the major security announcement on Thursday morning.Full Article
Published
Australian, US and UK leaders made the major security announcement on Thursday morning.Full Article
ANALYSIS: While ditching a $90 billion deal with the French is a massive diplomatic move by Australia, the real underlying..
Australia is set to acquire its first fleet of highly prized nuclear-powered submarines as part of the historic defence pact,..
Australia, US and Britain have announced a far-reaching defence pact to counter China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific,..