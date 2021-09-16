Marks & Spencer to close more than half its stores in France due to Brexit supply problems
The UK retail chain cites "lengthy and complex export procedures" post-Brexit for its decision to close 11 of its 20 French sites.Full Article
LONDON (AP) — British retailer Marks & Spencer said Thursday that it will close 11 of its stores in France, mainly in Paris, as a..