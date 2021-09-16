Kohli to step down as India T20 captain after World Cup
Published
Virat Kohli will step down as India's Twenty20 captain after the T20 World Cup in November.Full Article
Published
Virat Kohli will step down as India's Twenty20 captain after the T20 World Cup in November.Full Article
The India skipper said he needs to give himself space in order to play all three formats for the country
Virat Kohli has stepped down from the captaincy position in T20Is after the upcoming World Cup, which is scheduled to start from..