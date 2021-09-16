Northern Ireland makes plea for 100 armed forces medics to help with COVID patients
Published
Northern Ireland has pleaded for the military to help hospital services that are "under pressure as never before" in the COVID crisis.Full Article
Published
Northern Ireland has pleaded for the military to help hospital services that are "under pressure as never before" in the COVID crisis.Full Article
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has received a request to send up to 100 armed forces medics to Northern Ireland to support two..