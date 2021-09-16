Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel into Lebanon to ease shortages
Lebanon's economic collapse has left the country dangerously short of fuel and electricity.Full Article
As Lebanon struggles with acute fuel and electricity shortages, Iran-backed Hezbollah has arranged for oil tankers carrying Iranian..
The delivery is portrayed as a victory by Hezbollah, which stepped in to supply the oil from Iran, while Lebanon grapples with..