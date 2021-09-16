Jane Powell, MGM musical star of 'Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,' 'Royal Wedding,' dead at 92
Jane Powell, who starred in classic films like 1954's "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" and 1948's "A Date With Judy," has died. She was 92.
Jane Powell, a beloved actress from the Golden Age of Hollywood, has sadly passed away. The legendary actress died of natural..