Father files $1M lawsuit after daughter's hair cut by Michigan teacher without permission
Published
Two other employees were aware of the incident but didn't report it. All three employees have apologized, the school board said.
Published
Two other employees were aware of the incident but didn't report it. All three employees have apologized, the school board said.
The father of a seven-year-old Michigan girl whose hair was cut by a teacher without her parents' permission has filed a $1 million..
The US man says his daughter's rights were violated when she had her her cut without permission.