Ohio Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach Trump, won't seek reelection
Published
Gonzalez had voted to impeach Trump earlier this year and already faced a primary challenge from Trump acolyte Max Miller.
Published
Gonzalez had voted to impeach Trump earlier this year and already faced a primary challenge from Trump acolyte Max Miller.
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, One of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump for the Capitol insurrection, has decided to..
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump earlier this year,...