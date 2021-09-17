Emma Raducanu has told Sky News she felt more stressed watching back her US Open performance than she did playing in it.Full Article
Emma Raducanu says watching back US Open final was more stressful than playing in it
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Emma Raducanu's Instagram following soars all the way to 1.2million in just 24 hours
Daily Star
Emma Raducanu's social media following has soared up to 1.2million after her historic US Open victory, following her straight sets..
-
Emma Raducanu tipped to be ‘tennis superstar for years to come’ by Jamie Murray after British teenager’s remarkable US Open victory, as Scot reacts to doubles final defeat
talkSPORT
-
Prime Minister hails Emma Raducanu’s ‘resilience under pressure’
Belfast Telegraph
-
From Qualifier To Champion At 18, Emma Raducanu Creates US Open History
RTTNews
-
Decoding the key stats of Emma Raducanu's US Open win
MENAFN.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Raducanu ‘always stayed true to roots’, says club manager
ODN
The manager of Emma Raducanu’s former tennis club has described her as an “all round grounded young lady”, after the British..
Britain celebrates Emma Raducanu's US Open Grand Slam win
Deutsche Welle