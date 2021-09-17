Prince Andrew may challenge High Court ruling in US sexual assault case
Published
Virginia Giuffre is pursuing a civil case in New York against the prince over allegations of sexual assault.Full Article
Published
Virginia Giuffre is pursuing a civil case in New York against the prince over allegations of sexual assault.Full Article
Prince Andrew was served with legal papers in a civil sexual assault case against him when the senior British royal’s US-based..
Prince Andrew has reportedly been formally served with legal papers relating to a sexual assault case against him in the US,..