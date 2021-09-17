France recalls ambassadors from the US and Australia
Published
The move came after Australia broke off a submarine deal with France to buy nuclear-powered subs from the US.Full Article
France's drastic decision to recall its ambassadors to the United States and Australia marks one of the gravest rifts among allies..
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says France is immediately recalling its ambassadors to Australia and the US in a..