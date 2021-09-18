CTET 2021: CBSE announces exam dates, application process to begin from September 20 - Details inside
Published
The detailed information bulletin will be available on CTET's official website - https://ctet.nic.in from September 20.Full Article
Published
The detailed information bulletin will be available on CTET's official website - https://ctet.nic.in from September 20.Full Article
The 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test in Computer Based Test mode will be held till January 13, 2022.