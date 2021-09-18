Taliban replaces women's ministry with 'vice and virtue' ministry - as schools reopen for boys
The Taliban has replaced Afghanistan's women's ministry with an all-male "vice and virtue ministry".Full Article
The Taliban ordered boys and male teachers to return to secondary schools on Saturday but made no mention of girls. The ministry..
Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers set up a ministry for the "propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice" in the building that..