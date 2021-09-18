Justin Trudeau Wanted an Election. Do Voters See a Power Grab?
A snap election that was supposed to be a show of strength has instead allowed opponents to highlight the prime minister’s weak points.Full Article
Here are brief profiles of the Canadian political party leaders contesting the Sept 20 federal election. This report produced by..
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday called an early election for Sept. 20, saying he needed a new mandate to ensure..
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning a snap election for Sept. 20 to seek voter approval for the government's costly..