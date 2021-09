Divya Agarwal was declared the winner of Bigg Boss OTT on Saturday evening (September 18). She will be taking a grand prize of Rs 25 lakh and the Bigg Boss trophy. Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty were titled as runner ups. Notably, the top finalists will also participate in the Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 15' that will begin...