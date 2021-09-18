Biden Administration to Deport Haitians in South Texas
Published
More than 14,000 Haitians are camping out under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, awaiting processing by the United States Border Patrol.Full Article
Published
More than 14,000 Haitians are camping out under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, awaiting processing by the United States Border Patrol.Full Article
Watch VideoThousands of mostly Haitian migrants have assembled under and around a bridge in a small Texas border town, presenting..
Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas slams the Biden administration’s evacuation of Afghanistan in an interview with CNN’s..
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden's aggressive push to require millions of U.S. workers to vaccinate against the coronavirus is..