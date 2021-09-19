Migrants crossing Rio Grande to US border from Mexico
Migrants, many of them Haitian, crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico, heading towards the US border city of Del Rio, as Texas State Troopers watch on.Full Article
After fleeing Del Rio, Texas, some migrants appeared headed to Mexico City and Monterrey. Some also bought tickets for Nogales,..
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he takes full responsibility for the treatment of Haitian migrants at the U.S.-Mexico..