Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao has said he will run for president of the country next year.Full Article
Boxer Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippines president
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Advertisement
More coverage
Boxing star Manny Pacquiao running for president of the Philippines
Jerusalem Post
Despite his popularity, one of the greatest boxers of all time trails the front-runners in opinion polls.
-
Pacquiao launches bid for Philippine presidency
ESPN
-
Boxer-senator Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president next year
Indian Express
-
Boxing great Manny Pacquiao to run for presidency of the Philippines
Belfast Telegraph
-
Philippines' Manny Pacquiao says He Will Run for President in 2022
VOA News