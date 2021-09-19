Evacuations start on Spanish island after volcano warning
La Palma has been on alert since geologists reported an accumulation of molten rock under Cumbre Vieja, a dormant volcanic ridge.Full Article
Lava continues to flow slowly from a volcano that erupted in Spain's Canary Islands off northwest Africa, but the head of the..
A volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma erupted, prompting authorities to speed up evacuations for some 1,000 people.