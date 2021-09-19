Volcano erupts on Spanish island of La Palma
Published
The volcano erupted after a week of intense seismic activity, which prompted authorities to begin evacuating the area.Full Article
Published
The volcano erupted after a week of intense seismic activity, which prompted authorities to begin evacuating the area.Full Article
Around 40 people with mobility problems and some farm animals on the Spanish island of La Palma were evacuated to safer areas on..
MADRID (AP) — The residents of Spain’s La Palma island remained on alert Sunday for a possible volcanic eruption as government..
MADRID (AP) — A series of small earthquakes in Spain’s Canary Islands has put authorities on alert for a possible volcanic..