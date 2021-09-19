Putin's party set to win Russia's parliamentary elections
Published
After complaints of voting violations and a crackdown on the opposition, Russian President Vladimir Putin's party, United Russia, is poised to retain its majority.Full Article
Published
After complaints of voting violations and a crackdown on the opposition, Russian President Vladimir Putin's party, United Russia, is poised to retain its majority.Full Article
The appeal of Russian markets is eclipsing risks from President Vladimir Putin's crackdown on political rivals as the nation goes..