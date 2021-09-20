The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had "good" talks with Liz Truss, ahead of her meeting with the Iranian foreign minister to call for the immediate release of detained UK nationals.Full Article
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband urges foreign secretary to make case 'top priority'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Truss to meet Iranian foreign minister over release of detained UK nationals
Wales Online
Foreign Secretary told that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's case should be priority