Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband urges foreign secretary to make case 'top priority'

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband urges foreign secretary to make case 'top priority'

Sky News

Published

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had "good" talks with Liz Truss, ahead of her meeting with the Iranian foreign minister to call for the immediate release of detained UK nationals.

Full Article