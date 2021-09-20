Canary Islands: Spanish PM arrives amid volcano eruption
Pedro Sanchez has arrived on La Palma where a volcanic eruption has forced evacuations.Full Article
The volcano is spewing lava and ash into the sky, triggering the evacuation of some residents on the island of La Palma. The..
A series of small earthquakes in Spain's Canary Islands has put authorities on alert for a possible volcanic eruption, but a much..
MADRID (AP) — A series of small earthquakes in Spain’s Canary Islands has put authorities on alert for a possible volcanic..