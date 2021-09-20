BREAKING: Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as 16th CM of Punjab
Published
Charanjit Singh Channi has taken the oath to become the next Chief Minister of Punjab today at 11 am.Full Article
Published
Charanjit Singh Channi has taken the oath to become the next Chief Minister of Punjab today at 11 am.Full Article
Punjab CM elect Charanjit Singh Channi has landed into a thick soup as an old MeToo case against him has created..
Charanjit Singh Channi is scheduled to take the oath as the 16th Chief Minister of the state at 11 am today.