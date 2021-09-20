Pfizer-BioNTech say low dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for kids 5-11

Pfizer-BioNTech say low dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for kids 5-11

USATODAY.com

Published

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11 at one-third the dose used in adolescents and adults.

Full Article