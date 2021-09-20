BioNTech/Pfizer Covid vaccine triggers ‘robust’ response in younger children
Companies say data provide ‘strong foundation’ to seek authorisation to vaccinate those aged 5 to 11Full Article
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for 5-11-year-olds. The company said trials showed the vaccine was safe,..
A Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine trial for children aged between five and 11 has produced "positive results" and has shown a..