Trump Organization defense lawyer expects more indictments in tax evasion case
Published
Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Org's former chief financial officer, was in court Monday. He faces a 15-count indictment alleging criminal tax fraud.
Published
Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Org's former chief financial officer, was in court Monday. He faces a 15-count indictment alleging criminal tax fraud.
An attorney for the former chief financial officer to the Trump Organization said on Monday that "there could be more indictments..