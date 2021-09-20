FBI searches home of Gabby Petito's missing fiance Brian Laundrie
Published
The FBI have searched the home of Brian Laundrie - the fiance of Gabby Petito, whose body was apparently found over the weekend in a Wyoming national park.Full Article
Published
The FBI have searched the home of Brian Laundrie - the fiance of Gabby Petito, whose body was apparently found over the weekend in a Wyoming national park.Full Article
The FBI on Monday surrounded the Southwest Florida home of Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, and executed a search warrant.
Dramatic scenes erupted outside the house of Brian Laundrie's family as the hunt to locate the missing Florida man continued just..