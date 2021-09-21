Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals on track to win Canadian election: Report
Published
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were on track to win the Canadian election, the CBC and CTV television networks projectedFull Article
Published
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were on track to win the Canadian election, the CBC and CTV television networks projectedFull Article
Trudeau heads a government with a minority of House of Commons seats that relies on the support of other parties to pass..
A new image of Justin Trudeau in blackface emerged as voters headed to the polls in a closely fought general election that..