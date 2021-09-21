Russia was responsible for the 2006 assassination of Alexander Litvinenko in London, the European Court of Human Rights has ruled.Full Article
Russia responsible for Litvinenko assassination, European court rules
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
European court rules Russia was behind Litvinenko killing
Alexander Litvinenko, an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who fled Russia, was poisoned in London in 2006.
Jerusalem Post
Russia responsible for Litvinenko killing - European court
The court said Russia's failure to explain evidence pointing to its role in the spy's death led it to conclude it was responsible.
BBC News