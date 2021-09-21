Steve Cooper: Nottingham Forest appoint ex-Swansea City boss after agreeing compensation
Published
Nottingham Forest appoint Steve Cooper as head coach after they agree compensation with former club Swansea City.Full Article
Published
Nottingham Forest appoint Steve Cooper as head coach after they agree compensation with former club Swansea City.Full Article
The Swansea City favourite has left the club just days after being given a new job
The Reds are expected to welcome the former Swansea boss to the City Ground and reports have claimed he is seeking a reunion with a..