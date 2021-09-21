Canary Islands volcano: Hundreds more evacuated as La Palma lava nears sea
Officials fear lava could trigger toxic gasses when it reaches the sea on the Canary Islands resort.Full Article
Experts said the volcanic eruption could last for weeks or even months.
The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Spain's Canary Islands Sunday, spewing out lava, ash and a huge column of smoke after days of..