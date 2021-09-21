The UK has recorded 203 more coronavirus-related deaths and 31,564 new cases in the latest 24-hour period, with the number of COVID patients in hospital now at 7,731.Full Article
UK records 31,564 new COVID cases and 203 more deaths - with 7,731 patients in hospital
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Melbourne Protesters Rally Against Coronavirus Restrictions
VOA News
Hundreds of people demonstrated Tuesday in Australia’s second-largest city to protest coronavirus restrictions the government..
-
Drugmakers: Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Safe for Children Ages 5-11
VOA News
-
UK records 36,100 new COVID cases and 49 more deaths - with 7,847 patients in hospital
Sky News
-
COVID-19 update: India records 30,256 new cases, 295 deaths; Kerala accounts for more than 50% of deaths
Zee News
-
NSW records 935 new local COVID-19 cases and four more deaths
SBS
Advertisement
More coverage
1 in 3 COVID Patients Report Long-Term Symptoms, Study Finds
VOA News
A new study published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that roughly 1 in 3 people who have tested..