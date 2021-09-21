UK records 31,564 new COVID cases and 203 more deaths - with 7,731 patients in hospital

The UK has recorded 203 more coronavirus-related deaths and 31,564 new cases in the latest 24-hour period, with the number of COVID patients in hospital now at 7,731.

