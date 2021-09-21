Taliban ask to speak at UN General Assembly in New York
Published
The group wants to address world leaders, weeks after ousting Afghanistan's former government.Full Article
Published
The group wants to address world leaders, weeks after ousting Afghanistan's former government.Full Article
Climate Crisis and COVID-19 were at the centre of the opening of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Secretary-General..
President Joe Biden addressed the United Nations General Assembly and looked forward into the future.