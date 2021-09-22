Boxers Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant scuffle at Beverly Hills press conference
Set to face each other Nov. 6 for the undisputed middleweight championship, Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant showed bad blood already exists between them.
A fight broke out, Tuesday, at a news conference held to promote a fight. In what was a wild skirmish at the Beverly Hilton in..