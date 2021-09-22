ZEEL-Sony Pictures Networks India merger: Punit Goenka to remain MD and CEO of merged entity
As part of the transaction, Punit Goenka will continue to be the Managing Director and CEO of the merged entity.Full Article
Media and entertainment giant Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said on Wednesday its board has given in-principle approval for its..
Post-merger between Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India, 47.07% stake will be held by shareholders of Zee..