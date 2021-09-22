Delhi restaurant issues statement after woman says she was denied entry for wearing saree
Published
The Delhi Restaurant named Aquila has issued a statement about the incident and has posted a clarification regarding the matter.Full Article
Published
The Delhi Restaurant named Aquila has issued a statement about the incident and has posted a clarification regarding the matter.Full Article
A posh hotel in Delhi denied entry to those who wear saree. The incident earned the wrath of netizens. The restaurant issues..