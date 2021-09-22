Justin Fields takes over as Bears' starting quarterback vs. Browns with Andy Dalton out
Published
Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields will make his first NFL career start on Sunday against the Browns as Andy Dalton remains out.
Published
Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields will make his first NFL career start on Sunday against the Browns as Andy Dalton remains out.
Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is set for his first NFL start this weekend against the Cleveland Browns on..
It was a Week 2 Sunday full of thrillers, and Jenny, Conor and Gary are here to break it all down and tell you what it means.That..