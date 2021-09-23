Merkel Campaigns for Laschet Days Before Germans Vote
The race for chancellor is tightening, but Angela Merkel says Armin Laschet is the man to fill her shoes.Full Article
Berlin is basking in late summer sunshine. Along the banks of the River Spree, residents enjoy the last warm days before the change..