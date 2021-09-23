British Airways has scrapped plans to relaunch short-haul flights from Gatwick Airport after suspending them during the COVID pandemic.Full Article
British Airways scraps plans to relaunch short-haul flights from Gatwick post-COVID
British Airways' Gatwick short haul plan shelved after failing to reach agreement with pilots union
The airline had planned to launch a subsidiary to operate low cost flights from Gatwick to European destinations
Surrey Mirror
British Airways scraps plans for Gatwick subsidiary after union talks collapse
British Airways’ plans to launch a short-haul subsidiary at Gatwick Airport have been scrapped after it failed to reach an..
Belfast Telegraph