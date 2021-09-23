Tom Brady's trainer Alex Guerrero: Bill Belichick 'never evolved' with Patriots as QB aged
Tom Brady, now with the Buccaneers, played for the Patriots 20 seasons. Brady's trainer said New England coach Bill Belichick "never evolved."
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s breakup was “a Bill thing,” according to Alex Guerrero, the quarterback’s personal trainer..
Alex Guerrero, Brady’s longtime friend, trainer and business partner, shed light on the quarterback’s relationship with Bill..